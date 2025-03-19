Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.22 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,756 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

