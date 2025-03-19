Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.25 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 250.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

