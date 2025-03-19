Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.34 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 353,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

