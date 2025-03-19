Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.50 Million in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 381,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,495,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.
JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $40.73.
JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.
