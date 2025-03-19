Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.82 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

