Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.89 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,775.14. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

