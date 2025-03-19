Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.37 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 151,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
