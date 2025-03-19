Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 569,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 153,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 225,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

