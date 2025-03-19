Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 118,788 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 118,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.