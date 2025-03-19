Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $30.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 44,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.