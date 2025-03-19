REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 436.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $277,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

REV Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REV Group news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

