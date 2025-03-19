Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after buying an additional 431,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,265,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,984,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

