Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.64.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Ferguson by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

