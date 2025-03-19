Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

