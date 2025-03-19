Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

SAH stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAH

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.