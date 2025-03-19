Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

SON stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

