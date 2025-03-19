Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of STPGF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About Steppe Gold
