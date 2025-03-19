Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 212.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

