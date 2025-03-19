Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.