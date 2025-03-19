Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 70 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,682,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CYBR stock opened at $344.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

