Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

