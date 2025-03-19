Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Holdings Raised by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Strategic Education worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

