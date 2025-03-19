Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -299.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYM. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $48,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,425.44. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $131,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,756. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,987 shares of company stock worth $2,065,252 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.