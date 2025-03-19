Technology Stocks To Research – March 17th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that produce, innovate, or utilize advanced technological products and services, such as software, hardware, and telecommunications. These equities are often associated with higher growth potential and volatility, reflecting the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.56. 169,341,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,960,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $603.13. 9,154,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,720. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.35. 24,611,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,943,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

See Also