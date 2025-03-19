Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

TRNO opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

