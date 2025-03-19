The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

