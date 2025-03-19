The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Middleby stock opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

