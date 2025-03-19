Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Brands worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

