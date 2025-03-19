United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.