Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 184.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

VCEL opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.80 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,187.50. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

