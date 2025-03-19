Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,083,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

