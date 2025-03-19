Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 130,064 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $197,845.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,286.08. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,800 shares of company stock worth $6,556,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

