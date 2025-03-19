Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,722 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 225,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 311.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

