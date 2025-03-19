Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,583 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

