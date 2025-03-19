Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1,762.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vontier by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

