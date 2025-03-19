Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,129.78. This represents a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,597 shares of company stock worth $12,211,257. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

