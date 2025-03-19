Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $125.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $17,586,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.