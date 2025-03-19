Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,509 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,199 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

