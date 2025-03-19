Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 237 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.44 and a 12-month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

