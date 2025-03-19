Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,363 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 136.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Insider Activity at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

