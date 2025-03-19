Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,076 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after acquiring an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 0.9 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.