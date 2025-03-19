Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 581,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,021,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

