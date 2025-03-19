Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,961 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.53, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,472.62. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $114,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,019.10. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $1,202,184 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.