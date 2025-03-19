Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MASI opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.