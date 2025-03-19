Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

