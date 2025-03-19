Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stride by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

