Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22,244.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1 %

COLB opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

