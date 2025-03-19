Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

