Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

