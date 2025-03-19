Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.29 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 684,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,978,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

